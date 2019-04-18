Roman Anthony Hernandez, 24, of Wapato died April 15, 2019in Wapato.

He was born April 4, 1995 in Yakima.

Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.