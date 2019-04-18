Indie film to play locally

— The movie, “Turn it Up,” which was filmed last summer in Eastern Washington and features a regional cast will be coming to Hallett Grand Cinema at 3400 Picard Place on April 19-25.

Michael Charboneau wrote and directed the coming of age comedy about six guys from small town anywhere chasing the dreams of rock stardom.

Through sheer tenacity and blatant exaggeration, their band Attitude Problem is offered the headlining slot for a day-long music festival called, “Can Jam.”

Steve Lynch, founding member and lead guitarist with the 1980s band “Autograph,” was an Associate Producer. Lynch provided his iconic song “Turn Up the Radio,” for the soundtrack.

Currently making the rounds of the film festival circuit, the movie is rated R due to language and adult situations. Information on show times is available at www.hallettcinemas.com