As of Thursday, April 18, 2019
Erasmo Garcia, 98, of Longview died April 17, 2019 in Longview.
He was born March 18, 1921 in Mexico and lived in the Lower Yakima Valley from 1958 to 2001.
Condolences may be sent to www.vallehillsfh.com.
