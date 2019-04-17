Wrestlers bring hardware home from Reno

— Two girls from Sunnyside were at the top of the podium when Reno Worlds concluded April 7.

Delilah Chavez, a seventh grader at Sierra Vista Middle School, represented Granger’s Victory Wrestling at the national wrestling tournament.

She won the 12 and under, 120-pound, championship.

“She brought home the big eagle,” her father, Ramon Chavez, said proudly.

Another Sierra Vista student, eighth grader Alexxus Ramos, represented Sunnyside’s Little Grapplers and won second place in the 15 and under, 100-pound, division.

Ramon said Delilah defeated opponents from Hawaii, California, Oklahoma and Nevada.

In the finals, Delilah won a 13-8 decision over Kendall Cole-Guiles.

Ramos lost an 11-3 major decision in the finals to Amber Perkins.

“Victory took home team trophies for overall girls, 18 and under, and 12 and under,” Ramon detailed.

He said Delilah is now preparing for tournaments in Las Vegas and Irving, Texas. The Vegas tournament is April 24-27, and Body Bar (Texas) is May 10-12.

The Body Bar tournament is a qualifier for the Pan Americans, Ramon said.

If Delilah, 14, were a year older, she would have the chance to compete in Europe as a U.S. representative, Ramon said of those who reach the top of the podium at the Pan Ams.

“Next year,” he smiled.