Two bills head to state Senate

— Two bills sponsored by Rep. Jeremie Dufault (R-Selah) are headed to the state Senate after passing in the House last Thursday.

HB-1534 would allow Astria Toppenish to operate its psychiatric care facility without losing money, and HB-2058 would eliminate the fee to renew license plate registrations for Purple Heart veterans.

Without the passage of HB-1534, Astria would operate its mental health facility at a loss for as many as two years until a rate adjustment is made.

Recipients of Purple Hearts, 2,484 registered plates, should have permanent plates that need not be renewed, Dufault believes.