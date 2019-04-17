Two bills head to state Senate

OLYMPIA — Two bills sponsored by Rep. Jeremie Dufault (R-Selah) are headed to the state Senate after passing in the House last Thursday.
HB-1534 would allow Astria Toppenish to operate its psychiatric care facility without losing money, and HB-2058 would eliminate the fee to renew license plate registrations for Purple Heart veterans.
Without the passage of HB-1534, Astria would operate its mental health facility at a loss for as many as two years until a rate adjustment is made.
Recipients of Purple Hearts, 2,484 registered plates, should have permanent plates that need not be renewed, Dufault believes.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment