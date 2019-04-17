Taylor Wolfe is the new Dairy Ambassador

— Taylor Wolfe says she is happy any time she gets to show her favorite dairy show cow “McKenzie Moo” at area livestock shows, dressed in her blue corduroy FFA jacket.

She can now add to her list of happy moments, her coronation as the 2019 Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador.

She was selected during ceremonies last Friday at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center, hosted by the Yakima Valley Dairy Women.

This next year she won’t have much time to wear her Sunnyside Christian High School blue jacket as Wolfe will instead be handing out trophies to dairy project winners at local fairs, dressed in her ambassador crown and sash.

The 17-year old daughter of Carla and Randall Wyatt, Taylor will promote the Yakima Valley dairy industry at community events, parades and athletic tournaments.

“She will also visit schools, talking about the importance of milk and dairy projects,” said Ambassador program advisor Alyssa Boogerd.

Named Alternate Dairy Ambassador is Marika Van Slageren, 16, the daughter of Dirk and Carol Van Slageren of Granger. She also attends Sunnyside Christian High School. She is active in the Green Valley 4-H Club.

Wolfe replaces Kayla VanWieringen as the dairy spokesperson.

VanWieringen, will now go on to seek the state’s Dairy Ambassador title in June.

In addition to the naming of the county’s dairy youth spokesperson at its banquet, Yakima Dairy Women Sue Wedam, Joyce Golob and Cori Visser presented the organization’s scholarships.

Earning awards in the amount of $1,000 were Jessica Linde of Sunnyside and Emily Banks of Mabton. Katelyn Banks, Cobi Van Slageren and Jan Prins of Granger, each received a $500 scholarship.

Alexandra Newhouse of Granger was named the Yakima Valley Dairy Foundation $1,000 award winner. She is currently attending the Washington State University college of Veterinarian Medicine at Pullman.

Steven Berg was named the Friend of the Industry for his help at the Central Washington State Fair Dairy Booth each year.

“He always brings extra volunteers and helps us keep the ice cream machine running smoothly,” said LaVonne Boogerd.