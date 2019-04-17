Sunnyside High School Cheerleader Tryouts

GRIZZLY CHEER SPIRIT — Junior Bianca Salgado, was one of 48 aspiring cheerleaders who tried out for the upcoming 2020 team on Saturday. Following a week of intense practice, learning a fresh routine for new and returning squad members, Varsity Coach Alejandra Ramos was thrilled about the participants’ high academic standards. She pointed out how this group featured more upcoming juniors and seniors than ever before. “My group that I had this year were so strong,” Ramos stated. “They were definitely a really good representation of what we want in our program.”
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment