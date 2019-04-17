Sunnyside High School Cheerleader Tryouts

GRIZZLY CHEER SPIRIT — Junior Bianca Salgado, was one of 48 aspiring cheerleaders who tried out for the upcoming 2020 team on Saturday. Following a week of intense practice, learning a fresh routine for new and returning squad members, Varsity Coach Alejandra Ramos was thrilled about the participants’ high academic standards. She pointed out how this group featured more upcoming juniors and seniors than ever before. “My group that I had this year were so strong,” Ramos stated. “They were definitely a really good representation of what we want in our program.”