Sun Reflections

The front page of the Sunnyside Sun was an interesting mix of everything, but the kitchen sink. There were stories about the Sunnyside High School spring band concert and the upcoming Sunnyside Police Department-sponsored bike rodeo.

A random photograph of Mabton High School’s new band uniforms, modeled by Louis Gannon, alongside teacher Norm Johnson, was squeezed in the middle of the front page.

The big headline of the day was about a 21-unit apartment housing project being built at the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The cost was estimated at $200,000. One of the many amenities to the complex was air conditioning units in each unit, promised by builder Robert C. Hamilton of Grandview.

Six wedding announcements were featured on the Women’s Activities page of the Sunnyside Sun. Married were Barbara and Kenneth Leaverton, Wanda and Lynn Harris, Sandy and James Desmarais, Claudia and Michael Anconetani, Patricia and Ernest Allan, and Phyllis and Victor Spurbeck.

Engaged couple Judith Thomson and Jon Wolfe announced their wedding date as June 14.

Fishing season throughout the area opened this week in history.

Two local bowlers added to zone competition. Bobbi Alseth and Dorman Blankenship competed in the 1969 NBC All-American Youth Bowling Championship.

