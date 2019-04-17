SHS Freshman earns first place with water project

Students bring home science hardware

Sunnyside High School science teacher Joyce Stark said local scientist students made a good showing at the annual Washington State Science and Engineering Fair, staged March 29-30.

The students collected four first-place trophies, 16 were awarded second-place honors, 12 earned third place and two had honorable mentions during the two-day event.

Those with second-place honors included Alex Calvillo, Angelique Madrigal, Erick Vergara, Evelyn Cortez, Hannah Merritt, Hennessy Rodriguez, Olivia Puente, Itzel Ramirez and Jayla Solis.

Calvillo, who earned an American Chemical Society Honorable Mention at the state event will be heading to Phoenix, Ariz. to compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair to take place May 12-17.

He earned the all-expense paid trip after being named Grand Champion at the 64th Annual Mid-Columbia Regional Science and Engineering Fair in Tri-Cities last month.

Also, in the 10-12 grade division, was Lizbeth Silva, who earned third place and an American Meteorology Society special award. Merritt also earned a $50 Washington Oral Health special Award.

In the ninth-grade division, participants winning top honors and special awards included:

Second-place: Stephanie Flores, plus a Water Federation Award; Hector Alcaide; Luna Longoria; Elizabeth Alvarez; Erica Fajardo, plus a $100 Keta Legacy Foundation Award; and Fermin Garcia.

Third-place honors went to Sandra Levya, Shayla Ruiz, Vivica Booth, Hailey Schlosser - Water Federation Award, Isabella Romero, Jia Yung Wu, Lenny Avalos, Joshua Montelongo - Museum of Flight and the $100 Norman Borlag Excellence in Sustainability Award, Larissa Leon, Andrea Lancaster, Angel Torres, Anna Frank, and Ellie Wiederspohn, plus an American Aero-engineering and Aeronautics Special Award.

Honorable Mention: Alexia Mendoza, Christina Hernandez and Gabriel Correa.