SHS Freshman earns first place with water project

Sunnyside High School science teacher Joyce Stark said local scientist students made a good showing at the annual Washington State Science and Engineering Fair, staged March 29-30.
The students collected four first-place trophies, 16 were awarded second-place honors, 12 earned third place and two had honorable mentions during the two-day event.
Those with second-place honors included Alex Calvillo, Angelique Madrigal, Erick Vergara, Evelyn Cortez, Hannah Merritt, Hennessy Rodriguez, Olivia Puente, Itzel Ramirez and Jayla Solis.
Calvillo, who earned an American Chemical Society Honorable Mention at the state event will be heading to Phoenix, Ariz. to compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair to take place May 12-17.
He earned the all-expense paid trip after being named Grand Champion at the 64th Annual Mid-Columbia Regional Science and Engineering Fair in Tri-Cities last month.
Also, in the 10-12 grade division, was Lizbeth Silva, who earned third place and an American Meteorology Society special award. Merritt also earned a $50 Washington Oral Health special Award.
In the ninth-grade division, participants winning top honors and special awards included:
Second-place: Stephanie Flores, plus a Water Federation Award; Hector Alcaide; Luna Longoria; Elizabeth Alvarez; Erica Fajardo, plus a $100 Keta Legacy Foundation Award; and Fermin Garcia.
Third-place honors went to Sandra Levya, Shayla Ruiz, Vivica Booth, Hailey Schlosser - Water Federation Award, Isabella Romero, Jia Yung Wu, Lenny Avalos, Joshua Montelongo - Museum of Flight and the $100 Norman Borlag Excellence in Sustainability Award, Larissa Leon, Andrea Lancaster, Angel Torres, Anna Frank, and Ellie Wiederspohn, plus an American Aero-engineering and Aeronautics Special Award.
Honorable Mention: Alexia Mendoza, Christina Hernandez and Gabriel Correa.
BREMERTON — Sunnyside High School freshman Laura Becerra was very nervous about her first trip to the Washington State Science and Engineering Fair (WSSEF).
“I didn’t do very well at the local and regional events,” the first-year science competitor admitted.
“For state, I pulled it all together,” Becerra exclaimed, adding she was thrilled with her WSSEF first-place trophy.
“This is my first year ever competing in science fairs,” she added, saying that she will start working on her project earlier next year.
Becerra’s science project questioned, “How does the speed of water currents affect aquatic organisms.”
She used black worms, duck grass and snails to advance her theories about chlorophyll production activities and the impact upon an ecosystem.
“I wasn’t sure how it would go,” the young scientist said.
Her results were mixed she said, “…and requires further investigation.”
“I plan to work harder on my topic and do more research outside of school,” Becerra stated.
Also claiming first-place honors for SHS was sophomore Fabian Garcia at the WSSEF, which took place March 29-30.
He collected $300 in special prizes, announced his Sunnyside High School science teacher and mentor Joyce Stark.
Garcia was presented the Keta Legacy Foundation Environment Award, worth $200; the Norman Borlaug Excellence in Sustainability Award and the Olympic College President’s STEM Award-tenth grade, worth $100.
Also earning first-place honors in the 10-12 grade division were Mishel Aguila and Sarai Rodriguez.
