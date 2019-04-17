Robbery suspect arrested

— One of four suspects wanted in connection to a March 14 attempted robbery at a car wash was in court April 10.

Jose A. Gutierrez, 18, of Buena appeared for a preliminary hearing for first-degree assault.

An April 24 arraignment was set, and bail was set at $175,000 by Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard H. Bartheld, who determined probable cause was established in the case against Gutierrez.

He was identified as one of two men with guns in the robbery attempt, a narrative submitted to the court said.

At about 3:45 p.m. the victims were at a car wash at South Beech Street and Washington Avenue when approached by four individuals. Two of the suspects had guns, Cpt. D.C. Johnson said.

The suspects wanted the victims’ cell phones and wallets, he said.

One of the men with a gun was wearing a blue hoodie pullover and the other had on a black hoodie with no sleeves over a gray t-shirt, Johnson said.

A victim hit the arm of one of the suspects who was attempting to open a door to one of the vehicles, the suspect’s gun fired, and a bullet struck the door frame, Johnson said.

Court documents state this gunman was Gutierrez.

The victims both drove away in their vehicles, and the suspects fired their guns at them, Johnson said.

All four suspects got into a black 2001 Chevrolet Impala with a Washington license plate, SMU1990, he said.

Court documents state Gutierrez was recognized by a Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy after video surveillance was shared with local law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the remaining suspects, or the suspect vehicle, are urged to call 9-1-1 or Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355. Crime Stoppers is also taking anonymous information at 1-800-248-9980.