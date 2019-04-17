Public Record

Sunnyside Police
4/10/2019, Code Enforce, Hilzer Al, Sunnyside,
4/10/2019, Agency Assist, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme
4/10/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
4/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/10/2019, Code Enforce, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/10/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/10/2019, Atmt To Locate, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/10/2019, Atmt To Locate, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/10/2019, Code Enforce, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/10/2019, Homicide, Tomlinson Rd, Outlook, Wa
4/10/2019, Code Enforce, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/10/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Pizza
4/10/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; St Josephs Schoo
4/10/2019, Transport, Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
4/10/2019, Code Enforce, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/10/2019, Welfare Check, E Harrison Ave, Sunnyside,
4/10/2019, Code Enforce, S 13Th St & Blaine Ave, Su
4/10/2019, Warrant Service, S 10Th St; World Of Photo,
4/10/2019, Code Enforce, S 7Th St & E Custer Ave, S
4/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St #C, Sunnyside, Wa
4/10/2019, Code Enforce, Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/10/2019, Code Enforce, Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/10/2019, Code Enforce, Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/10/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Home
4/10/2019, Code Enforce, N 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/10/2019, Animal Problem, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/10/2019, Animal Problem, Washington Ct; Inspire Dev
4/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St #B5, Sunnyside,
4/10/2019, Agency Assist, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/10/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 11Th St; A10, Sunnyside,
4/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Riverside Ter, Sunnyside,
4/10/2019, Traffic Hazard, S Hill & S 1St St, Sunnysi
4/10/2019, Welfare Check, Cascade Way #23, Sunnyside
4/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Hamilton Dr, Sunnyside,
4/10/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Mcclain Dr;, Sunnyside, Wa
4/10/2019, Citizen Assist, S Hamilton Dr, Sunnyside,
4/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Dayton Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
4/11/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
4/11/2019, Mental Subject, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
4/11/2019, Dui, E Lincoln Ave & S 1St St,
4/11/2019, Alarm Resident T, Hornton Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/11/2019, Warrant Service, E Lincoln Ave; Park N Pak,
4/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 6Th St; La Super Bakery,
4/11/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/11/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
4/11/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/11/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Pizza
4/11/2019, Accident No Inj, Victory Way, Sunnyside, Wa
4/11/2019, Code Enforce, Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/11/2019, Warrant Service, S 6Th St; Blk, Sunnyside,
4/11/2019, Lost Property, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/11/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/11/2019, Accident Injury, E Yakima Valley Hwy; U:14,
4/11/2019, Accident No Inj, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/11/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave & S 5Th St, S
4/11/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave;At&T, Sunnys
4/11/2019, Alarm Business, N Eastway Dr; B7 Engineeri
4/12/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
4/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/12/2019, Alarm Business, N Eastway Dr; B7 Engineeri
4/12/2019, Atmt To Locate, S 5Th St #11; 11, Sunnysid
4/12/2019, Atmt To Locate, S 6Th St; J, Sunnyside, Wa
4/12/2019, Atmt To Locate, E Harrison Ave; Village Sq
4/12/2019, Transport, W Pioneer Ave, Puyallup, W
4/12/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
4/12/2019, Agency Assist, Harrison Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/12/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W South Hill Rd;7A, Sunnys
4/12/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Trave
4/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
4/12/2019, Harassment, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/12/2019, Civil Matter, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/12/2019, Court Order Vio, W South Hill Rd; 4B, Sunny
4/12/2019, Transport, W 17Th Ave; Score Jail, De
4/12/2019, Citizen Assist, E Harrison Ave, Sunnyside,
4/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Harrison Ave, Sunnyside,
4/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Harrison Ave, Sunnyside,
4/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/12/2019, Animal Problem, S 1St St & W Nicolai Ave,
4/12/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Gregory Ave; Blk, Sunnysid
4/12/2019, Illegal Burning, Kristen Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/12/2019, Abandoned Vehic, S 10Th St; Blk, Sunnyside,
4/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
4/12/2019, Citizen Assist, Barnard Blvd, Sunnyside, W
4/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
4/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
4/12/2019, Abuse Neglect, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
4/12/2019, Traffic Hazard, Sr 241 & E Edison Ave, Sun
4/12/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/12/2019, Citizen Assist, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 9Th St; Babbysitter, Sun
4/12/2019, Court Order Ser, E Maple Way, Sunnyside, Wa
4/12/2019, Noise Complaint, W Riverside Ave, Sunnyside
4/12/2019, Traffic Offense, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunny Sp
4/12/2019, Domestic, Allen Rd #20, Sunnyside, W
4/12/2019, Wanted Person, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/12/2019, Citizen Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
4/12/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
4/13/2019, Assault, Quail Ln; Best Western Gra
4/13/2019, Accident No Inj, S 7Th St & E Edison Ave, S
4/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Waneta Rd; Am Pm, Sunnysid
4/13/2019, Alarm Business, Midvale Rd; B, Sunnyside,
4/13/2019, Alarm Business, E Warehouse Ave, Sunnyside
4/13/2019, Traffic Offense, Picard Pl; Burger King; Pl
4/13/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
4/13/2019, Traffic Offense, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
4/13/2019, Agency Assist, S 13Th St; F3, Sunnyside,
4/13/2019, Unwanted Guest, Scoon Rd; Pro Physical The
4/13/2019, Threats, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/13/2019, Welfare Check, S 4Th St #3; Sunnyside Man
4/13/2019, Noise Complaint, Gregory Ave; Blk, Sunnysid
4/13/2019, Welfare Check, S 4Th St #3; Sunnyside Man
4/13/2019, Livestock Incid, Swan Rd & Yakima Valley Hw
4/13/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/13/2019, Alarm Business, N 16Th St; Bon Vino’s Bist
4/13/2019, Agency Assist, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/13/2019, Accident No Inj, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/13/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
4/13/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/13/2019, Animal Noise, Woods Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/14/2019, Domestic, Allen Rd #20; 20, Sunnysid
4/14/2019, Assault, Yakima Valley Hy; Dark Hor
4/14/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; U:14,
4/14/2019, Domestic, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, Cherry Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/14/2019, Dui, E Lincoln Ave & S 6Th St,
4/14/2019, Welfare Check, S 4Th St #3; Sunnyside Man
4/14/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
4/14/2019, Alarm Resident, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/14/2019, Animal Problem, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
4/14/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/14/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/14/2019, Warrant Service, S 11Th St & E Jackson Ave,
4/14/2019, Agency Assist, Emerald Rd & Midvale Rd, S
4/14/2019, Agency Assist, Allen Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/14/2019, Citizen Assist, Morgan Rd; Worksource, Sun
4/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Riverside Ter, Sunnyside,
4/14/2019, Assault, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/14/2019, Harassment, S 6Th St; D, Sunnyside, Wa
4/14/2019, Traffic Stop, Gregory Ave; Sears & Roebu
4/14/2019, Welfare Check, S 4Th St #3; Sunnyside Man
4/14/2019, Welfare Check, S 4Th St #3; Sunnyside Man
4/14/2019, Disorderly, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
4/14/2019, Agency Assist, Yvh, Sunnyside, Wa
4/14/2019, Domestic, S 13Th St; 12, Sunnyside,
4/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Office, Sunnysid
4/15/2019, Court Order Vio, S 6Th St & Otis Ave, Sunny
4/15/2019, Alarm Business, W Yakima Valley Hwy; Ares
4/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
4/15/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/15/2019, Accident No Inj, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/15/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Harassment, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/15/2019, Animal Problem, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Citizen Assist, S 7Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Alarm Resident, Marj Way, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Code Enforce, Grending Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/15/2019, Agency Assist, Green Giant Rd, Mabton, Wa
4/15/2019, Domestic, S 10Th St; World Of Photo,
4/15/2019, Welfare Check, Canadienne St, Sunnyside,
4/15/2019, Code Enforce, S 10Th St; World Of Photo,
4/15/2019, Alarm Resident, Golden St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Agency Assist, S 10Th St; World Of Photo,
4/15/2019, Sex Crime, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
4/15/2019, Code Enforce, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/15/2019, Code Enforce, Pear Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Code Enforce, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Code Enforce, South St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hy; Second C
4/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/15/2019, Court Order Vio, E Maple Way, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
4/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Exit 63 Into Town, Sunnysi
4/15/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
4/15/2019, Burglary, Reeves Ct, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Welfare Check, Picard Pl; Burger King, Su
4/15/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
4/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
4/16/2019, Transport, Grandview, Grandview, Wa
Grandview Police
4/10/2019, Theft-Vehicle St, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa C
4/10/2019, Animal Problem, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
4/10/2019, Animal Problem, E 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
4/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, W King St, Grandview, Wa
4/10/2019, Animal Problem, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
4/10/2019, Animal Problem, Queen St, Grandview, Wa
4/10/2019, Animal Problem, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
4/10/2019, Animal Problem, Division St; U:32, Grandvi
4/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St & Avenue G; Wests
4/10/2019, Fraud, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/10/2019, Code Enforce, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W
4/10/2019, Death Invest, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
4/10/2019, Welfare Check, Grandridge Rd; E8, Grandvi
4/10/2019, Noise Complaint, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
4/10/2019, Unsecure Premis, Wallace Wy; County Park Fa
4/10/2019, Atmt To Locate, Elm St, Grandview, Wa
4/10/2019, Court Order Vio, Grandridge Rd; E8, Grandvi
4/10/2019, Theft, N Elm St, Grandview, Wa
4/10/2019, Unsecure Premis, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
4/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
4/11/2019, Parking Problem, Wilson Hwy & W Bonnieview
4/11/2019, Nformation W, 2Nd St; Grandview Police C
4/11/2019, Alarm Resident, Jackson Dr, Grandview, Wa
4/11/2019, Found Property, Cedar St; First Baptist Ch
4/11/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/11/2019, Traffic Stop, Wallace Way; Ameristar Sto
4/11/2019, Information, S Euclid Rd; Westside Mark
4/11/2019, Welfare Check, Nicka Rd & Bloom Ave, Gran
4/11/2019, Information, W Wine Country Rd; Carpell
4/11/2019, Court Order Vio, Hillcrest Rd; E2, Grandvie
4/11/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave;At&T, Sunnys
4/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Glen St & Velma Ave, Grand
4/11/2019, Parking Problem, Avenue C, Grandview, Wa
4/12/2019, Alarm Resident, Division St, Grandview, Wa
4/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 3Rd St & Cedar St, Grand
4/12/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk Avenue E; Alley Betwee
4/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Dollar
4/12/2019, Harassment, Pleasant Ave; 22, Grandvie
4/12/2019, Animal Problem, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa
4/12/2019, Animal Problem, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
4/12/2019, Animal Problem, Division St, Grandview, Wa
4/12/2019, Alarm Resident, Armas Ct, Grandview, Wa
4/12/2019, Animal Problem, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
4/12/2019, Accident No Inj, S Euclid Rd; Westside Mark
4/12/2019, Information, E Washington St; 1, Grandv
4/12/2019, Illegal Dumping, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/12/2019, Wanted Person, E Wine Country Rd & Cedar
4/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 2Nd St; Chase Bank, Gran
4/12/2019, Agency Assist, Division St, Grandview, Wa
4/12/2019, Animal Problem, Blk Division St, Grandview
4/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Concord Ave, Grandview,
4/12/2019, Alarm Vehicle, Blk Division St, Grandview
4/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Wyant Wy, Grandview, W
4/13/2019, Agency Assist, Butternut Rd, Grandview, W
4/13/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Forsell Rd & Puterbaugh Rd
4/13/2019, Animal Problem, Ismo Ct, Grandview, Wa
4/13/2019, Information, W Bonnieview Rd, Grandview
4/13/2019, Theft, Division St; Meat Market,
4/13/2019, Shots Fired, Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa
4/13/2019, Animal Problem, N 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
4/13/2019, Wanted Person, Division St; Meat Market,
4/13/2019, Agency Assist, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
4/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St & Butternut Rd, G
4/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Dykstra Park;Euclid Side,
4/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Grandridge Rd, Grandvi
4/14/2019, Burglary, Avenue G; 4, Grandview, Wa
4/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa
4/14/2019, Al Mischief S, Euclid Rd; C, Grandview, C
4/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wyant Way, Grandview, Wa
4/14/2019, Citizen Assist, W Forsell & Wallace Way, G
4/14/2019, Welfare Check, Ela Loop, Grandview, Wa
4/14/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/14/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
4/14/2019, Citizen Assist, N Elm St; Church Of The Na
4/14/2019, Agency Assist, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
4/14/2019, Agency Assist, Wyant Way, Grandview, Wa
4/14/2019, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp74 W, Grandview,
4/15/2019, Accident No Inj, Pleasant Ave, Grandview, W
4/15/2019, Agency Assist, E Stover Rd & Bethany Rd,
4/15/2019, Juvenile Probm, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
4/15/2019, Animal Problem, Blk Division, Grandview, W
4/15/2019, Welfare Check, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
4/15/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; B, Grandview, Wa
4/15/2019, Animal Problem, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
4/15/2019, Animal Problem, N 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
4/15/2019, Welfare Check, Blk N 4Th St, Grandview, W
4/15/2019, Animal Problem, Arteaga Circle, Grandview,
4/15/2019, Animal Problem, Douglas St, Grandview, Wa
4/15/2019, Agency Assist, Birch St, Grandview, Wa
4/15/2019, Welfare Check, Douglas St, Grandview, Wa
4/15/2019, Agency Assist, Carriage Square Dr, Grandv
4/15/2019, Theft, Avenue E, Grandview, Wa
4/15/2019, Trespassing, Avenue D, Grandview, Wa
4/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, Avenue E, Grandview, Wa
4/16/2019, Domestic, Pleasant Ave, Grandview, W
Granger Police
4/10/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Ave; Granger
4/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Bailey Ave; Granger Travel
4/11/2019, Sex Crime, Bailey Ave; Granger Middle
4/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, 4Th St, Granger, Wa
4/11/2019, Lost Property, E 2Nd St, Granger, Wa
4/11/2019, Civil Matter, West Blvd N, Granger, Wa
4/12/2019, Livestock Incid, Railroad Ave, Granger, Wa
4/12/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 1St St, Granger, Wa
4/12/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Liberty Rd, Granger, Wa
4/13/2019, Noise Complaint, E E St, Granger, Wa
4/13/2019, Citizen Assist, E St, Granger, Wa
4/13/2019, Illegal Dumping, Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl
4/13/2019, Alarm Business, Ruehl Way, Granger, Wa
4/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Ave, Granger, Wa
4/14/2019, Alarm Business, Main St; Worden Building,
4/14/2019, Harassment, Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl
4/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, E 3Rd St & Sr 223, Granger
4/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Bailey Ave, Granger, Wa
4/15/2019, Accident No Inj, Sunnyside Ave; U:12, Grang
4/15/2019, Theft, Railroad Ave, Granger, Wa
4/15/2019, Information, E A St; C6, Granger, Wa
4/15/2019, Death Invest, West Blvd N, Granger, Wa
Yakima County Sheriff
4/10/2019, Theft, Buena Rd, Zillah, Wa
4/10/2019, Suicidal Person, Arrowsmith Rd, Sunnyside,
4/10/2019, Animal Problem, Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato,
4/10/2019, Homicide, Tomlinson Rd, Outlook, Wa
4/10/2019, Sex Crime, Eaker Rd, Granger, Wa
4/10/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Willowcrest Dr, Sunnyside,
4/10/2019, Mental Subject, Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger
4/10/2019, Missing Person, Snipes Canal Rd, Sunnyside
4/10/2019, Accident No Inj, E Zillah Dr & Thacker Rd,
4/11/2019, Parking Problem, E Euclid Rd, Mabton, Wa
4/11/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Belma Rd & Berney Rd, Gran
4/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Forsell Rd, Grandview, W
4/11/2019, Information, Wendell Phillips Rd, Sunny
4/11/2019, Civil Matter, Hornby Rd, Grandview, Wa
4/11/2019, Civil Matter, Hornby Rd, Grandview, Wa
4/11/2019, Agency Assist, Hornby Rd, Grandview, Wa
4/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Gap Rd, Outlook, Wa
4/11/2019, Traffic Stop, E I 82; Mp40 E, Wapato, Wa
4/11/2019, Information, Woodworth Rd, Grandview, W
4/11/2019, Animal Problem, E Bonnieview Rd, Grandview
4/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Van Belle Rd & N Outlook R
4/11/2019, Traffic Stop, Thorp Rd, Moxee, Wa
4/12/2019, Information, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
4/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Nichols Rd, Outlook, Wa
4/12/2019, Citizen Assist, Reeves Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/12/2019, Homicide, Cherry Hill Rd, Granger, W
4/12/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Crewport Rd, Granger, Wa
4/12/2019, Accident Hitrun, S County Line Rd; U:25, Gr
4/12/2019, Public Service, Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato,
4/12/2019, Alarm Resident, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
4/12/2019, Livestock Incid, S County Line Rd & Robinso
4/12/2019, Livestock Incid, W I 82; Mp45 W, Wapato, Wa
4/12/2019, Livestock Incid, Buena Loop Rd, Zillah, Wa
4/12/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Knight Hill Rd, Zillah, Wa
4/12/2019, Alarm Resident, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/12/2019, Domestic, 1St Ave, Outlook, Wa
4/12/2019, Mal Mischief, Gap Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Gap Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/13/2019, Accident No Inj, Chase Rd & Frazer Rd, Gran
4/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy & I 82,
4/13/2019, Accident Injury, Van Belle Rd & Yakima Vall
4/13/2019, Alarm Resident, Elmore Rd, Zillah, Wa
4/13/2019, Shots Fired, Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa
4/13/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Thorp Rd; Blk, Moxee, Wa
4/13/2019, Livestock Incid, Midvale Rd & Morse Rd, Sun
4/13/2019, Rape, Independence Rd, Outlook,
4/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Meadowlark Ln & Konnowac P
4/13/2019, Accident Unknow, I82 Hwy E; U:10, Granger,
4/13/2019, Runaway Juv, Holaday Rd, Mabton, Wa
4/13/2019, Livestock Incid, Gurley Rd & Arms Rd, Outlo
4/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Chaffee Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Fordyce Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/14/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:36, W
4/14/2019, Livestock Incid E, Woodin Rd & Scoon Rd, Su C
4/14/2019, Alarm Resident, Reeves Rd, Outlook, Wa
4/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division Rd, Zillah, Wa
4/14/2019, Illegal Burning, Woodworth Rd, Grandview, W
4/15/2019, Accident Hitrun, Parker Bridge Rd, Wapato,
4/15/2019, Animal Problem O, Rchardvale Rd, Zillah, Wa C
4/15/2019, Theft, 2Nd Ave, Outlook, Wa
4/15/2019, Animal Problem, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
4/15/2019, Theft-Vehicle, F St, Outlook, Wa
4/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:7, Ou
4/15/2019, Animal Bite, Knight Hill Rd, Zillah, Wa
4/15/2019, Alarm Resident, Harrison Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/15/2019, Livestock Incid, Gilbert Rd & Knight Hill R
4/15/2019, Suicidal Person, Hickory Rd, Grandview, Wa
Zillah Police
4/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
4/10/2019, Information, 7Th St, Zillah, Wa
4/10/2019, Traffic Offense, Blk 1St Ave, Zillah,
4/10/2019, Animal Problem, Ellen Ln, Zillah, Wa
4/10/2019, Harassment , Bartley St, Zillah, Wa
4/11/2019, Agency Assist , W I 82; Mp52 W, Zillah
4/13/2019, Noise Complaint, 3Rd Ave, Zillah, Wa
4/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, Rainier Ave, Zillah, Wa
4/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, Adams Park Dr, Zillah, Wa
4/13/2019, Wanted Person, Zillah Civic Center, Zilla
4/14/2019, Noise Complaint, 1St Ave; El Ranchito, Zill
4/14/2019, Alarm Business, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
4/14/2019, Information, Melrose St, Zillah, Wa
4/14/2019, Agency Assist, W 1St Ave, Toppenish, Wa
4/14/2019, Information, Blk 5Th St, Zillah, Wa
4/15/2019, Agency Assist, S Toppenish Ave; Johns Aut
4/15/2019, Domestic, Pollock Ave, Zillah, Wa
4/15/2019, Found Property, Railroad Ave; The Old Ware
4/15/2019, Domestic, Pollock Ave, Zillah, Wa
4/15/2019, Weapon Offense, Cutler Wy; Zillah Middle S
4/15/2019, Weapon Offense, Zillah West Rd; Chevron We
4/15/2019, Information, 2Nd Ave, Zillah, Wa
4/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
4/16/2019, Agency Assist, E 1St Ave, Toppenish, Wa
Wapato Police
4/10/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 1St St; Dollar Store, Wa
4/10/2019, Welfare Check, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
4/10/2019, Accident Injury, Us97; Mp68, Wapato, Wa
4/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, French Ln, Wapato, Wa
4/10/2019, Unwanted Guest, N Lincoln Ave, Wapato,
4/10/2019, Animal Problem, N Ahtanum Ave; Emerald
4/11/2019, Welfare Check , S Ahtanum Ave, Wapato, Wa
4/11/2019, Unwanted Guest , W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
4/11/2019, Unwanted Guest , N Lincoln Ave, Wapato, Wa
4/11/2019, Animal Problem , N Ahtanum Ave; Emerald
4/11/2019, Welfare Check , S Ahtanum Ave, Wapato, Wa
4/11/2019, Unwanted Guest , W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
4/12/2019, Domestic, W 6Th St, Wapato, Wa
4/12/2019, Shots Fired, Donald Rd #12, Wapato, Wa
4/12/2019, Alarm Resident, S Tieton Ave, Wapato, Wa
4/12/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W 2Nd St; Martinez Sport B
4/12/2019, Citizen Assist, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
4/13/2019, Agency Assist, W 4Th St, Wapato, Wa
4/13/2019, Animal Problem, N Ahtanum Ave; Emerald Cir
4/13/2019, Wanted Person, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
4/13/2019, Theft, S Yakima Ave, Wapato, Wa
4/14/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Boquita Night Cl
4/14/2019, Theft-Vehicle, E 4Th St; Las Hideout, Wap
4/14/2019, Shots Fired, N Lincoln Ave, Wapato, Wa
4/14/2019, Agency Assist, Osborne Rd, Wapato, Wa
4/14/2019, Mal Mischief, N Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa
4/14/2019, Emr Medic, W 1St St; International Ma
4/14/2019, Agency Assist, W Wapato Rd & Higgins Ln,
4/14/2019, Agency Assist, Mamachat Ln, Wapato, Wa
4/14/2019, Shots Fired, N Lincoln Ave, Wapato, Wa
4/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St; Flores Coin Laun
4/14/2019, Court Order Vio, W D St, Wapato, Wa
4/15/2019, Agency Assist, N Trak & Phillip John Rd,
4/15/2019, Alarm Resident, S Simcoe Ave;1/2, Wapato,
4/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 9Th, Wapato, Wa
4/15/2019, Animal Problem, N Track Rd, Wapato, Wa
4/15/2019, Welfare Check, S Yakima Ave; U:12, Wapato
4/15/2019, Information, S Yakima Ave, Wapato, Wa
