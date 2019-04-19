SECTION 00 00 10 ADVERTISE­ MENT FOR BIDS

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for Base Bids and Al­ternate Bids for Harrison Middle School Interior Upgrades will be re­ceived by the Sunnyside School District Board of Directors no later than 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Denny Blaine Conference Room, 810 East Custer (corner of 9th and Custer), Sunnyside, WA 98944.

HARRISON MIDDLE SCHOOL INTERIOR UPGRADES SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201

SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON

Base Bids and Alternate Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the aformentioned place. Bidders and others properly inter­ested are invited to be present at the opening. Any Bid received after the aforementioned dates and times will not be considered.

Each Bid shall be submitted in ac­cordance with the Bidding Docu­ments and shall be accompanied by a Bid Bond, Certified Check, or Cashier’s Check made payable to Sunnyside School District No. 201, in the amount of not less than five (5) percent of the Project Base Bid.

A meeting for all parties interested in bidding on the Project will be held at the Harrison Middle School Interior Upgrades Project Site at Harrison Mid­dle School, 810 S. 16th Street, Sunnyside, WA 98944 at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 25, 2019. At­tendance is highly recommended for all general contractors interested in submitting a Bid on the Project. At­tendance is recommended for sub­contractors and others interested in bidding on a portion of the Project. All interested parties are advised to attend.

Bona fide Prime Bidders (Generals) and subbidders for Earthwork, and Irrigation Work will be issued one set of plans and specifications upon a refundable deposit of $50.00 in the form of a company check pay­able to: Loofburrow Wetch Architects, P.S.; send de­posit to: ARC, 632 Broad­way, Tacoma, Washington 98402 or directly to Loo­burrow Wetch Architects who will coordinate with ARC. Should a Bidder wish addi­tional sets or parts of sets, Bidders may obtain them directly from ARC by paying the cost of reproduction to ARC (nonrefundable).

Copies of Bidding Documents may be purchased (not refundable) at ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, Washington 98402, (253) 3836363. Orders can be placed online at www.earc.com. For plan reproduc­tion assistance, call ARC Bid Ser­vices at (800) 3378103.

If kept longer than two (2) weeks af­ter the Bid Date or if the Bidding Documents are damaged, the full deposit will be forfeited. Plan cen­ters are also required to return their plans and specifications to ARC. Bidders who do not submit a Bid and do not return the Bidding Doc­uments to ARC, 632 Broad­way, Tacoma, Washington 98402 by the Bid Date will forfeit the full amount of deposit.

The Bidding Documents, including plans and specifications, are on file at the following plan centers:

ASSOCIATED BUILDERS & CON­TRACTORS, 12310 E. Mirabeau Parkway, Suite 100, Spokane Val­ley, WA 99216

ASSOCIATED GENERAL CON­TRACTORS OF AMERICA, INC., 4935 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99220

ASSOCIATED SUBCONTRAC­TORS, 5002 South Washington Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

BUILDERS EXCHANGE OF WASHINGTON, 2607 Wetmore Av­enue, Everett, WA 98201

CONSTRUCTION DATA / FW DODGE SPOKANE, East 4935 Trent, Spokane, WA 99220

CONTRACTOR PLAN CENTER 14625 SE 82nd Drive, Clackamas, OR 97015

CORA Inc. Construction Online Resource Assoc., 10002 Aurora Av­enue, North #36 PMB 3334, Seat­tle, WA 98133

DJC PLAN CENTER, 921 S.W. Washington, Suite 210, Portland, OR 97205

DJC SEATTLE, 83 Columbia Street, Seattle, WA 98104

McGRAW HILL PLAN CENTER, 200 S.W. Michigan St., Suite B, Seattle, WA 98106

REED CONSTRUCTION DATA, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092

RIDGELINE GRAPHICS, 34 North Chelan Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801

S.W. WASHINGTON CONTRAC­TORS, 7017 NE Highway 99, #214, Vancouver, WA 98665

SPOKANE REGIONAL PLAN CEN­TER, 209 North Havana St., Spo­kane, WA 99202

TRICITY CONSTRUCTION COUNCIL, 20 E. Kennewick Ave­nue, Kennewick, WA 99336

VALLEY PLAN CENTER, 10002 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle WA 98133

WALLA WALLA VALLEY PLAN CENTER, 29 E. Sumach, Walla Walla, WA 99362

WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION RE­PORTER, 2215 Midway Ln, Suite 208, Bellingham, WA 98226

YAKIMA PLAN CENTER, 1212 N 16th Avenue, Ste 2, Yakima, WA 98902

The Board of Directors for Sun­nyside School District No. 201 may, by resolution, reject any and all bids. The Board of Directors may make further calls for bids in the same manner as the original call. The Board also reserves the right to waive any informalities or ir­regularities.

No Bidder may modify, cancel or withdraw its Bid during the forty-five (45) day period following the date and time for receipt of Bids.

Kevin McKay, Superinten­dent

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DIS­TRICT NO. 201

Publish Date April 17 and 24, 2019

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

April 17 and 24, 2019