SECTION 00 00 10 ADVERTISE MENT FOR BIDS
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed Bids for Base Bids and Alternate Bids for Harrison Middle School Interior Upgrades will be received by the Sunnyside School District Board of Directors no later than 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Denny Blaine Conference Room, 810 East Custer (corner of 9th and Custer), Sunnyside, WA 98944.
HARRISON MIDDLE SCHOOL INTERIOR UPGRADES SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201
SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON
Base Bids and Alternate Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the aformentioned place. Bidders and others properly interested are invited to be present at the opening. Any Bid received after the aforementioned dates and times will not be considered.
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Bidding Documents and shall be accompanied by a Bid Bond, Certified Check, or Cashier’s Check made payable to Sunnyside School District No. 201, in the amount of not less than five (5) percent of the Project Base Bid.
A meeting for all parties interested in bidding on the Project will be held at the Harrison Middle School Interior Upgrades Project Site at Harrison Middle School, 810 S. 16th Street, Sunnyside, WA 98944 at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Attendance is highly recommended for all general contractors interested in submitting a Bid on the Project. Attendance is recommended for subcontractors and others interested in bidding on a portion of the Project. All interested parties are advised to attend.
Bona fide Prime Bidders (Generals) and subbidders for Earthwork, and Irrigation Work will be issued one set of plans and specifications upon a refundable deposit of $50.00 in the form of a company check payable to: Loofburrow Wetch Architects, P.S.; send deposit to: ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, Washington 98402 or directly to Looburrow Wetch Architects who will coordinate with ARC. Should a Bidder wish additional sets or parts of sets, Bidders may obtain them directly from ARC by paying the cost of reproduction to ARC (nonrefundable).
Copies of Bidding Documents may be purchased (not refundable) at ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, Washington 98402, (253) 3836363. Orders can be placed online at www.earc.com. For plan reproduction assistance, call ARC Bid Services at (800) 3378103.
If kept longer than two (2) weeks after the Bid Date or if the Bidding Documents are damaged, the full deposit will be forfeited. Plan centers are also required to return their plans and specifications to ARC. Bidders who do not submit a Bid and do not return the Bidding Documents to ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, Washington 98402 by the Bid Date will forfeit the full amount of deposit.
The Bidding Documents, including plans and specifications, are on file at the following plan centers:
ASSOCIATED BUILDERS & CONTRACTORS, 12310 E. Mirabeau Parkway, Suite 100, Spokane Valley, WA 99216
ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA, INC., 4935 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99220
ASSOCIATED SUBCONTRACTORS, 5002 South Washington Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
BUILDERS EXCHANGE OF WASHINGTON, 2607 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
CONSTRUCTION DATA / FW DODGE SPOKANE, East 4935 Trent, Spokane, WA 99220
CONTRACTOR PLAN CENTER 14625 SE 82nd Drive, Clackamas, OR 97015
CORA Inc. Construction Online Resource Assoc., 10002 Aurora Avenue, North #36 PMB 3334, Seattle, WA 98133
DJC PLAN CENTER, 921 S.W. Washington, Suite 210, Portland, OR 97205
DJC SEATTLE, 83 Columbia Street, Seattle, WA 98104
McGRAW HILL PLAN CENTER, 200 S.W. Michigan St., Suite B, Seattle, WA 98106
REED CONSTRUCTION DATA, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092
RIDGELINE GRAPHICS, 34 North Chelan Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801
S.W. WASHINGTON CONTRACTORS, 7017 NE Highway 99, #214, Vancouver, WA 98665
SPOKANE REGIONAL PLAN CENTER, 209 North Havana St., Spokane, WA 99202
TRICITY CONSTRUCTION COUNCIL, 20 E. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336
VALLEY PLAN CENTER, 10002 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle WA 98133
WALLA WALLA VALLEY PLAN CENTER, 29 E. Sumach, Walla Walla, WA 99362
WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION REPORTER, 2215 Midway Ln, Suite 208, Bellingham, WA 98226
YAKIMA PLAN CENTER, 1212 N 16th Avenue, Ste 2, Yakima, WA 98902
The Board of Directors for Sunnyside School District No. 201 may, by resolution, reject any and all bids. The Board of Directors may make further calls for bids in the same manner as the original call. The Board also reserves the right to waive any informalities or irregularities.
No Bidder may modify, cancel or withdraw its Bid during the forty-five (45) day period following the date and time for receipt of Bids.
Kevin McKay, Superintendent
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201
Publish Date April 17 and 24, 2019
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 17 and 24, 2019
