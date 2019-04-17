New nail spa offers relaxing treatment Business to pamper clients with time for self

— Yakima Valley transplant Leann Dang of Prosser is excited to give residents a place closer to home for professional nail care.

“I talk to a lot of ladies who say they travel to Tri-Cities or Yakima, or Sunnyside to get their manicures,” she said.

Dang officially opened her Number 1 Nails & Spa, 511 E. Second St., next to Cliff’s TV on Monday, April 15.



She plans a grand opening and ribbon cutting on April 22.

“I’m offering to provide those services here in Grandview, so people can save time and gas,” she smiled.

“I know people forget to take time for themselves. I want to give them a little time out to just sit back and let me pamper them,” Dang encouraged.

The owner said her hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. She will also offer Saturday hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Originally from Vietnam, Dang moved to the United States as a young woman to attend medical school in California.

While her medical career didn’t take off, Dang found another way to help people feel good.

She brings in some of her medical experience to bear, as well as her background in the use of herbs. Her favorite fragrances are citrus, lavender and, of course, liberal amounts of green tea.

She has worked in salons for the past 10 years plus.

“I came to the Yakima Valley on a visit and decided to move here,” she explained. “It isn’t crowded, noisy and rushed as it is in California,” she noted.

“I like to make people feel good about their hands and feet,” she explained, adding that manicures and pedicures are good for both men and women.

Having feet and hands massaged helps to relax people’s muscles, “…as well as improving their circulation.”



“I believe everyone deserves a little humor every day, as it is also good for relaxing,” she observed.



As a part of the soothing atmosphere Dang looks forward to providing her clients with “a welcoming smile and healthy cup of green tea.”