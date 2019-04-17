Lester “Les” E. McCombs was born in Licking, Mo., on Aug. 15, 1923 to Charles Robert McCombs and Mamie C. McCombs (Watson).

He was the third oldest of 10 children. The family moved to Walla Walla when Les was 17.

Les served in the United States Army in World War II in 1944 and 1945. He served in France, England and Germany. He was discharged on Dec. 24, 1945 and settled in the Yakima Valley.

He owned a Mobil Gas Station in Grandview for over 40 years. After that he worked at Ace Hardware in Sunnyside for many years.

Les is survived by four children, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He passed away on March 21, 2019 at the Walla Walla Veterans home.