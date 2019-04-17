Lamprey release April 28

— The Yakama Nation Fisheries’ Pacific Lamprey Project is set to release this year’s lamprey stock into the Yakima River.

Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. is the event at Farrand Park in Prosser.

Biologists have been working to restore the fish’s populations in the Yakima and Columbia rivers.

At the event will be educational opportunities at several stations, fielded by biologists and technicians.

At the end, the public can assist in the release.