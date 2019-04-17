Lady Vikes debut new field

— Playing for the first time on their new field against Sunnyside Christian on Friday was the Mabton softball team.

The Lady Vikings, however, suffered a 14-4 loss in the opening game, 9-7, in the nightcap.

The second game was called due to a lack of lighting after three innings, Lady Vikings Coach Ron Rutz said.

In the first game, both teams were strong offensively.

It was a series of miscues and errors on Mabton’s defense that was the home team’s undoing.

Rutz noted there were 10 errors on the defense.

Trying to stop an unforced run at home while the runner at first makes an advance for second, for instance, the ball was overthrown in the direction of the catcher. She snatched the ball and nearly tagged out the runner, before throwing it to the pitcher with plenty of time to stop the runner at second.

Mabton’s pitcher was Malloree Simpson.

Rutz said, “Malloree did an outstanding job pitching with 7 Ks, while walking only four.”

In that game, Esmeralda Morales was 3-for-3 at bat, Simpson was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Maria Leon was 1-for-2 with 2 RBI.

“We will get better… we will clean up that part,” Rutz said of the defensive errors.

In the second game, Lily Villa was 2-for-2 at bat with 2 RBI.

The following day, Mabton hosted Columbia-Burbank and won the twin bill.

Rutz said the Lady Vikings rallied from a 7-0 deficit, “… and the girls did a great job coming back.”

The team, he said, started sluggish, but battled to tie the game in the sixth inning.

Leon connected with the ball for a big hit and an RBI. She was 3-for-3 with 2 RBI when all was said and done.

The team prevailed with a walk off win, 10-9, in the final frame.

Other leaders in the game included Mercedes Becerra, who was 2-for-4 at bat and scored three runs, Simpson was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI, and Fatima Quintero was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

In the nightcap, the Lady Vikings won 11-1.

“Malloree did a great job pounding the strike zone. She gave up two hits and one was an infield single… she didn’t walk anyone,” Rutz said.

“We played solid defense behind her,” he noted.

Esmeralda Morales was 2-for-2 on offense, and Villa was 2-for-2 with a triple and 3 RBI.