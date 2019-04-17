Jose “Joey” Guadalupe Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Outlook died April 10, 2019 in Sunnyside.

He was born June 24, 1975 in Sunnyside.

Viewing and visitation were held 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, and from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Joey’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.