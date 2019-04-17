Jose “Joey” Guadalupe Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Outlook died April 10, 2019 in Sunnyside.
He was born June 24, 1975 in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation were held 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, and from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Joey’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment