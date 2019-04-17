Emergency, work zone bill passes Senate

OLYMPIA — The Washington state Senate has unanimously approved a bill that would make emergency and work zones safer for those working in them.
HB-1469 requires drivers passing emergency and work zone vehicles to reduce speeds, change lanes and move away from the vehicle.
Speeds must be reduced a minimum of 10 mph below the posted limit, if changing lanes or moving away from the vehicle isn’t safe.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Bill Jenkins (R-Prosser).
