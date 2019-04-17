Celebrating the value of volunteers

— The value of volunteers at Astria Sunnyside Hospital was made clear to those attending a luncheon in their honor Thursday.

Some volunteers may have given 100 hours of their time, while another, Diane Turley, has generously provided 2,000 hours during the past year, announced Elizabeth Cerrillo, the hospital’s volunteer coordinator.

Turley, who became a hospital volunteer just two years ago, helps in the hospital’s gift shop.

“I like to keep busy,” she said.

Phylis Bruhn had tears in her eyes as her name was announced in receipt for the 2019 Volunteer of the Year award.

“You don’t know how much this means to me,” the longtime Sunnyside resident said. “Thank you.”

In addition to helping in the gift shop, Bruhn makes and donates knitted baby booties and hats for the family birth center, announced Cerrillo,

“She always has a smile for everyone she meets,” Cerrillo added.

The foundation volunteers who gave hundreds of hours to help with various projects, but most importantly the Festival of Trees, were also singled out for appreciation.

Honored were Santa Myers, Cruz Amaro, Mary Moser, Dominga “Pee Wee” Cortez, Mariana Benitez, Jessica Ransier, Gina Esqueda, Bethelle Abringe and Melissa Amaro.

Amaro, Cortez, Moser, Myers, Debbie Southern and Joshua Posakany were each lauded for the 100 hours each gave to volunteer projects at the hospital.

Other gift shop volunteers, were also honored. They are Pat Barr, John Cornelius, Sandra Ellingson, James Griffith, LaNyce Linde and Posakany.

Student volunteers were also singled out for their service. They are Javier Ibarra, Tyler Knowlton and Jack Avalos, and their instructor Becky Rocha.