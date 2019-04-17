Arrest possible due to second robbery

— The arrest of Jose A. Gutierrez, 18, of Buena was made by Yakima County deputies, following a request from Yakima Police, who were investigating a robbery reported April 9.

Two men called police after Gutierrez allegedly robbed them at gunpoint that evening at about 8:30 p.m.

One of the men considered Gutierrez friends, having met in juvenile detention a couple years ago, according to a narrative the police prepared for Yakima County prosecutors.

They had agreed to “hang out,” records show.

Once in the backyard of a home in Yakima, Gutierrez and another man allegedly pulled out handguns and demanded the victims’ wallets and cell phones be placed on the ground. The account said the victims complied before being ordered to leave.

With the name of a suspect in hand, Police were able to locate an address for Gutierrez, and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office was asked to attempt to locate him at his home, records show.

He was home and deputies made the arrest.

The following day, Gutierrez was in Yakima County Superior Court for a first-degree robbery charge in connection with the case. Bail for that charge was set at $175,00.