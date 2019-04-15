Homicide on Cherry Hill under investigation

— Detectives with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office have another homicide to investigate after shots rang out on Cherry Hill Road just before 7 a.m. last Friday.

Neighbors reported a vehicle crashed into a ditch in the 1600 block of Cherry Hill Road just after the gunshots were heard.

The vehicle was located, and a man was still in the driver’s seat with what deputies determined to be a gunshot wound, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said.

Detectives and evidence personnel were called to the scene, which was soon processed.

The gunshot victim was transported to the Yakima County Coroner’s Office, and an autopsy completed Monday.

Schilperoort said the victim’s identity was, and is still, unknown after the autopsy.

“More work will need to be done to identify the body,” he said.

There aren’t yet any suspects who’ve been identified, Schilperoort said, noting detectives are actively working on leads.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980, visit crimestoppersyakco.org or call Detective Brian McIlrath at 509-574-2550.