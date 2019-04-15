Grizzlies suffer twin losses to Wenatchee

SUNNYSIDE — The Grizzlies girls and boys tennis teams are fighting for a win, having falling short in all six matches of the season so far.
Last Thursday, Wenatchee defeated each of the teams by identical 7-0 scores.
In boys play, No. 1 singles player Reece Davis suffered a 1-6, 0-6 loss to Luke Andrewjeski of the Panthers; Saul Apolinar of Sunnyside dropped his sets 0-6, 0-6 to Max Yount in No. 2 action; William Shelley, in No. 3 singles, rallied against Wenatchee’s John Albert for scores of 1-6, 2-6; and No. 4 singles player Jared Salmeron of the Grizzlies lost 0-6, 3-6 to Evan Mueller.
In boys doubles, No. 1 teammates Justin Rios and Jared Case lost by identical 0-6 scores to John Thrapp and Spencer VanderSchalie of the Panthers; Toby Rodriguez and Carlos Pacheco of the Grizzlies lost the No. 2 sets 1-6, 0-6 to Jared Hedding and Joe Locatelli; and Grizzlies’ No. 3 competitors Diego Benitez and Blake Perez suffered twin 0-6 losses to Joseph Bernard and Kai Bromily.
Girls No. 1 player Hellen Palma was defeated 0-6, 0-6 by Wenatchee’s Kaylynn Noyd; Jennifer Ochoa-Calderon suffered the same fate in No. 2 singles, dished by Kara Nelson of the Panthers; Jennifer Palma of the Grizzlies lost by twin scores of 0-6 at the hands of Shelby Fromm in No. 3 play; and No. 4 singles player Marianna Garcia also lost by identical 0-6 scores to Heather Hays of Wenatchee.
Coach Macario Solis said the girls’ single players are showing improvements, challenging one another every week.
“The Top 4 singles are all playing at about the same level,” Solis said.
In doubles action, Sunnyside’s No. 1 team of Erika Santiago and Yuli Godinez were defeated 0-6, 0-6 by Chloe Andrewjeski and Lisa Tchitchan; Vivian Ramos and teammate Natalia Becho were handed a 1-6, 0-6 loss by Adeline Vejvoda and Paige Yount of Wenatchee; and No. 3 teammates McKensie Nguyen and Briteny Zhu suffered a 0-6 loss before the match was rained out.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment