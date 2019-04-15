Grizzlies suffer twin losses to Wenatchee

— The Grizzlies girls and boys tennis teams are fighting for a win, having falling short in all six matches of the season so far.

Last Thursday, Wenatchee defeated each of the teams by identical 7-0 scores.

In boys play, No. 1 singles player Reece Davis suffered a 1-6, 0-6 loss to Luke Andrewjeski of the Panthers; Saul Apolinar of Sunnyside dropped his sets 0-6, 0-6 to Max Yount in No. 2 action; William Shelley, in No. 3 singles, rallied against Wenatchee’s John Albert for scores of 1-6, 2-6; and No. 4 singles player Jared Salmeron of the Grizzlies lost 0-6, 3-6 to Evan Mueller.

In boys doubles, No. 1 teammates Justin Rios and Jared Case lost by identical 0-6 scores to John Thrapp and Spencer VanderSchalie of the Panthers; Toby Rodriguez and Carlos Pacheco of the Grizzlies lost the No. 2 sets 1-6, 0-6 to Jared Hedding and Joe Locatelli; and Grizzlies’ No. 3 competitors Diego Benitez and Blake Perez suffered twin 0-6 losses to Joseph Bernard and Kai Bromily.

Girls No. 1 player Hellen Palma was defeated 0-6, 0-6 by Wenatchee’s Kaylynn Noyd; Jennifer Ochoa-Calderon suffered the same fate in No. 2 singles, dished by Kara Nelson of the Panthers; Jennifer Palma of the Grizzlies lost by twin scores of 0-6 at the hands of Shelby Fromm in No. 3 play; and No. 4 singles player Marianna Garcia also lost by identical 0-6 scores to Heather Hays of Wenatchee.

Coach Macario Solis said the girls’ single players are showing improvements, challenging one another every week.

“The Top 4 singles are all playing at about the same level,” Solis said.

In doubles action, Sunnyside’s No. 1 team of Erika Santiago and Yuli Godinez were defeated 0-6, 0-6 by Chloe Andrewjeski and Lisa Tchitchan; Vivian Ramos and teammate Natalia Becho were handed a 1-6, 0-6 loss by Adeline Vejvoda and Paige Yount of Wenatchee; and No. 3 teammates McKensie Nguyen and Briteny Zhu suffered a 0-6 loss before the match was rained out.