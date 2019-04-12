Martha Helen Dillman , 85, of Wapato, died April 9, 2019 in Wapato.

She was born Dec. 26, 1933 in The Dalles, Ore.

Viewing and visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 15 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato.

Burial to follow at the Reservation Community Memorial park in Wapato.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.