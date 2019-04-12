Ernesto Olivarez Rodriguez, 84, Grandview, died April 10, 2019 in Grandview.

He was born Nov. 13, 1934 in Edinburg, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., Sunday, April 14 with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, April 15 at the Blessed

Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.

