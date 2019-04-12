Ernesto Olivarez Rodriguez, 84, Grandview, died April 10, 2019 in Grandview.
He was born Nov. 13, 1934 in Edinburg, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., Sunday, April 14 with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, April 15 at the Blessed
Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Ernesto’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in Grandview is in care of arrangements.
