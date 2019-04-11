Yakima teen reported missing

— A 15-year-old boy from Yakima is missing, and police are seeking assistance from the public in locating him.

Jonathan “Jack” Roberts is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs about 175 pounds, Yakima Police said in a press release.

He was last seen on Tuesday, April 9, at about 8 p.m. near Franklin Park.

Roberts takes prescription medication, and doesn’t have it, “…which could be detrimental to his wellbeing and safety,” police said.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is urged to call 509-575-6200 or 9-1-1.