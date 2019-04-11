Grandview marks Arbor Day, kids plant maple trees

— Five Armstrong Gold Maple saplings were ready for an inaugural shovel load of soil from Teddy Bear Corner Day Care students during a tree planting to commemorate the City’s annual Arbor Day at Country Park Events Center on Wednesday morning.



Coinciding with grandparent’s day at the school, young horticulturists, along with their senior family members, celebrated Grandview’s 22nd consecutive Tree City USA award and sowed rooted memories together.

“We’ll always be able to remember that hey, we planted those trees,” Mike and Myrleen Storms acknowledged as they took part in helping their preschool granddaughter Brooklyn Lopez and her best friend Avah Dawson with scooping up a load of enriched dirt and adding it to the ground cover.

For the past five Arbor Days and beginning with their grandson Ryan through the first three years, the Storms have participated in the community tree planting program with both grandkids. They can point out where all the young trees are located.

“Ryan remembers which trees he planted. And, when we drive by going out of town, he’s like, ‘I remember planting a tree there, papa’,” Storms described.

Located adjacent to the sidewalk facing Wallace Way and next to the east side of the parking lot area, the street trees are expected to grow from a medium green foliage with a fall color of golden yellow to bright orange.

Teddy Bear Corner Program Supervisor Jonell Schilperoort said the children learned about a tree’s life cycle and its importance to the environment, prior to the outdoor event.

She also noted the Arbor Day trees have been donated by Liz Charvet, the preschool’s owner, since 2010.

After two heaping shovels of dirt with grandpa’s help, and before heading over to the park for a cookie treat and playground fun, Brooklyn was asked if she liked to play in the mud.

“When Avah was like coming over to play at my house, we saw these worms and played with them in the mud,” Brooklyn described while she confirmed their wiggling was a spring time custom.

Following the hands-on activity lesson, Public Works crew members Scott Smotherman and Andrew Bradshaw filled in the 18-inch deep holes for the Maple saplings to thrive in during all four seasons.

“… and to begin a new growth cycle in replacing City trees, which may have declined in health and fallen over the past year, while keeping Grandview growing beautifully,” Parks and Recreation Director Gretchen Chronis stated.