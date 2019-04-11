Child molester sent to prison

— A Sunnyside man charged April 29, 2016 with second-degree child molestation was sentenced last Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

After nearly three years, Oscar Jose Gutierrez, 30, will serve prison time for molesting a girl who reported the abuse to a doctor. He was also charged with abusing the girl’s younger sister.

Yakima County Superior Court Judge David A. Elofson sentenced him to 15 months in prison with 6 months credit for time served.

Gutierrez entered a plea agreement Jan. 15, following several delays in the case.

The then 17-year-old victim told the doctor the abuse took place in 2014. She told her doctor she didn’t know how to report it, according to court records.

While at a family gathering at her uncle’s, she was putting a cousin to sleep when Gutierrez entered a bedroom. He began making inappropriate comments to her, documents said. He also made unwanted sexual advances toward the girl, who was 15 at the time.

She told her doctor and police she fought with Gutierrez until he left the room, documents show.

Police suspected the girl’s younger sister may have also been a victim of Gutierrez, documents show.

The 13-year-old confirmed their fears, telling them he has touched her in an inappropriate manner, documents show.

After obtaining statements from the girls and a witness, police arrested Gutierrez on April 28, 2016.