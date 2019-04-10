Tickets on sale for Zillah production

— The ZCenter Stage Theatre Company at Zillah High School is in rehearsals for its spring production of a Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

The popular musical is under the direction of Lynn Brant, who has been leading students through high school theatre productions for more than 20 years.



The large cast of characters invite lower valley theatre lovers to get their tickets early for any of the following dates: May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11. Performances are at 7 p.m. A May 4 matinee at 1:30 p.m. is also scheduled.

Zillah High School ZCenter Stage productions are usually a sell-out, Brant said.

The play will be presented at the high school stage, 1602 Second Ave.

Tickets are available at www.ZCenterStage.com.