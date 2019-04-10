Sunnyside man selected district leader

— Ray Fujiura has been elected to serve as first Vice District Governor of the area from Chinook Pass to Grangeville, Idaho in the coming year.

He was elected to the position during the Multiple District 19F Spring Conference in Yakima recently. He replaces Ken Allen of Selah, who steps up to be District Governor.

A 23-year member of Lions, he first joined the Zillah club, before transferring to the Sunnyside club in 2000.

Fujiura has served on many MD19F committees, including peace poster and youth exchange programs. In addition, he has designed several of the group’s International convention trading pins.

His former MD19F positions include serving as club board director, president and as a zone chairman.

Currently, he is Sunnyside’s club treasurer and works for Wilbur Ellis as a regional operations manager.

Fujiura and his wife, Melba are master judges with the Pacific Northwest BBQ Association. They have one son, Pearce, who is a veterinarian in Beaverton, Ore.

He will take office as vice district governor in July, following the end of the current Lion year.