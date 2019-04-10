Sun Reflections

Editor’s Note — This week we start a new feature glancing back at Sunnyside Sun pages with a glimpse at the top stories published in 1969. We will select a sampling of stories each week reflecting everything that made the Sun the original voice of the community.

This week in 1969

APRIL 10, 1969 — Sunnyside city council set a special $175,000 storm sewer construction election for May 27. The project was to be financed by the general obligation bonds, which was to be paid for by all property owners in the city. The special levy was part of a $475,000 project, which included street construction and sidewalks.

The Jaycees President Bob Heintz was named the new chairman of the Sunshine Days celebration planned for Sept. 12-13, 1969. Food and game booths were scheduled as well as a parade, a Miss Sunnyside Pageant and a street dance.



Mrs. Faye Moody of Orchid Beauty Shop moved some of her hair styling equipment to Sunny Haven Nursing Home, where she planned to offer beauty treatments to the home’s residents.

Sunnyside’s Edward L. Pope and Troy J. Schilperoort, both U.S. Navy equipment operators third class, were reported to be stationed near Danang, Vietnam as part of the U.S. Naval Support Activity station. The naval base was called the largest overseas command with more than 10,000 officers and enlisted assisted to the base.

On the social page were engagement announcements for Faye Senior and Charles Roos and for Kathleen Oldfather and Wayne Beeman; an 50 wedding anniversary for Mr. and Mrs. Reynard Bos. Wedding announcements for Mr. and Mrs. Calvin (Rae Ann) Crouch and Mr. and Mrs. Charles (Kandy) Mulrony were also published.