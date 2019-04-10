Student’s play debuts May 2

— A student- written play, “Henchman’s Revenge,” will debut at Prosser High School’s Hole in the Wall Theatre on May 2, announced the school’s Drama Club Advisor Kimberly Starr.

Her student, Miquel Orr, wrote the 1950’s gumshoe detective story as a school project, she said.

“This 1950’s style mystery is meta-theatre at its best,” Starr declared.

“Orr wrote it last summer and worked with director John Paul Estey to revise it, making it ready for the stage,” she explained.

In January, Orr hosted auditions for his 13-member cast, including himself, in the play about a detective and his assistant working to stop a bomber and an actor who’s seeking revenge for not being cast in his desired role.

Starr and her husband D.J. Corsi will be serving as producer and technical director, respectfully.

However, “… all of the production’s technical elements (sets, props, lighting, sound, hair, make-up and costumes) are student designed,” Starr said.

She and Corsi will be giving the student-designers a chance to “…bring their ideas to life.”

The young playwright’s detective story will be presented in three performances — May 2, 3 and 4 — at the high school multipurpose room with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Curtain is at 7 p.m.

The cast members are Orr, Orion Musselman, Finn Doherty, Gabe Holiday, Sam Christensen, Rachel Hudak, Heather Jaime, Peter Stoops, Nathan Lemmon, Melody Slaugh, Madisen Mendez, Nikita Ciduku and David Hudak.

Starr said the play content is appropriate for all ages.

Tickets are available at the door.