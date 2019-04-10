Senior Easter Party planned

GRANDVIEW — Easter games and fun will be staged at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 19, at the Senior Citizens Easter Party to take place at the community center, 812 Wallace Way.
All area senior citizens are welcome.
Call 509-882-9230, 24 hours in advance to make reservations for the People for People lunch meal.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment