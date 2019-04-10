Rose garden party date set

— The annual Rose garden work party is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the rose garden located at the east entrance of town in Palacios Parkway.

Event volunteers are asked to check in near the gazebo area at 8:45 a.m.

Participants are asked to wear heavy duty gloves, bring wheelbarrows, scoop shovels and rakes.

Long pants and long- sleeved shirts are highly recommended.

Call the city Parks and Recreation office at 509-882-9219.