Public Record

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
April 2
Maribel R. Flores, dob: 5/17/83; DOC contract-Sunnyside, escape 1.
Leo C. Vergara, dob: 5/15/96; driving while license suspended.
Taylor J. Kleinow, dob: 12/10/97; driving while license suspended.
Jose Bastista, dob: 6/5/90; obstructing a law enforcement officers, harassment.
April 3
Hortensia L. Hernandez, dob: 10/2/73; driving while license suspended.
Luis A. Preciado Silva, dob: 5/10/81; license plate flipping device.
Veronica I. Espana, dob: 12/21/84; reckless endangerment.
Mary R. Jacobsen, dob: 12/11/70; malicious mischief, physical damage.
April 4
Juan C. Gonzalez, dob: 12/23/87; obstructing a law enforcement officer, driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock, driving while license suspended.
Ricky F. Mendez, dob: 9/14/92; driving while license suspended.
Angel M. Horta-Fuertes, dob: 7/14/87; driving under the influence.
April 5
Veronica M. Uribe, dob: 1/24/89; driving while license suspended, third degree theft.
Jose L Bojorquez, dob: 10/25/90; two counts of driving while license suspended.
Vanessa Robledo Lopez, dob: 2/9/95; fourth degree domestic violence assault.
Antonio D. Madera, dob: 11/5/92; second degree criminal trespass, first degree criminal trespass.
April 6
Uriel M. Morfin, dob: 6/4/92; violation of domestic violence protection order.
Jose A. Bautista, dob: 6/5/90; criminal trespass.
Cedric T. Downs, dob: 6/22/80; driving while license suspended.
April 7
Frank R. Espinoza, dob: 12/27/87; criminal trespass, carry/exhibit/drawing dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct.
Carmen Navarro, dob: 11/10/77; agency hold, criminal trespass.
aPRIL 8
Isaias Avalos, dob: 3/13/91; driving while license suspended, driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Adam C. George, dob: 3/29/79; agency hold.
Sunnyside municipal court
Judge Steven Michels
April 2, 2019
arraignments
Irvin Mendoza Zenon, DOB 02/08/90, driving while license suspended third degree; amended to no valid operator’s license. $200 fine.
mitigation Hearings
Leo Celso Perez Vergara, DOB 05/15/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Raul Partida, DOB 01/05/71, defective tail lamps. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Leonila Ruiz, DOB 12/06/79, failure to use a child restraint. $136 fine. Improper lane usage. $136 fine.
Jose A. Maceda Sanchez, DOB 05/18/01, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Failure to obey traffic control device. $136 fine.
Dismissals
Jose Guadalupe Martinez-Alvarez, DOB 12/20/96, criminal street tagging and/or graffiti.
Jose Guadalupe Martinez-Alvarez, DOB 12/20/96, criminal street tagging and/or graffiti.
Jose Guadalupe Martinez-Alvarez, DOB 12/20/96, fourth-degree assault.
Santiago Lopez Jr., DOB 05/26/80, failure to dim lights.
Jose Guadalupe Martinez-Alvarez, DOB 12/20/96, open alcoholic container. Plea agreement.
Jonathan Juarez, DOB 03/27/85, criminal trespassing second degree.
Miguel Angel Canales, DOB 02/05/89, no motorcycle endorsement and defective tires.
Edgar Sanchez, DOB 09/19/97, theft third degree.
Baldemar Flores Jr., DOB 04/19/70, fourth-degree assault.
Gerardo Gonzelez-Alcazar, DOB 03/18/88, fourth-degree assault.
Jeffery Allen Lewis, DOB 12/05/82, making and/or using and/or possessing vehicle theft tools.
Jefferey Allen Lewis, DOB 12/05/82, theft third degree.
Juan De Dios Meraz Meraz, DOB 07/07/83, driving while license suspended second degree.
Troy Edward Petty, DOB 11/24/67, violation of a harassment no contact order.
Jose A. Maceda Sanchez, DOB 05/18/01, no valid operator’s license.
stipulated order of continuance
Jesus Licea, DOB 09/29/88, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. Dismissed, met conditions.
pre-trial conferences
Jose Guadalupe Martinez-Alvarez, DOB 12/20/96, two counts criminal street tagging and/or graffiti; both counts amended to third-degree malicious mischief. To pay $828 fine for first count, $450 fine second count. To serve 364 days, 319 days suspended each count.
Jose Guadalupe Martinez-Alvarez, DOB 12/20/96, driving while license suspended third degree; amended to no valid operator’s license second degree. $550 fine.
Santiago Lopez Jr., DOB 05/26/80, driving under the influence. Five-year deferred prosecution. Operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock. Dismissed.
pre-jury hearing
Miguel Angel Canales, DOB 02/05/89, driving under the influence. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentence continued to Aug. 20. Reckless driving. Dismissed in plea agreement.
bench warrants
David S. Talbert, DOB 04/02/56, driving while license suspended second degree.
Christian Littlewolf Randall, DOB 09/30/91, driving while license suspended third degree.
Vivian Whitney Smith, DOB 04/04/90, driving while license suspended third degree.
Leonila Ruiz, DOB 12/06/79, no valid operator’s license.
Raul Partida, DOB 01/05/71, driving while license suspended third degree.
SUNNYSIDE
POLICE
4/2/2019, Court Order Vio, Beckner Al, Sunnyside.
4/2/2019, Parking Problem, E Yakima Valley Hy; Ace Ha.
4/2/2019, Animal Problem, S 9th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/2/2019, Trespassing, Bagley Dr; Playground, Sun.
4/2/2019, Animal Problem, S 9th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/2/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny.
4/2/2019, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Kens Auto W.
4/2/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police.
4/2/2019, Court Order Vio, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/2/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Pizza.
4/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hy; Ace Ha.
4/2/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police.
4/2/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police.
4/2/2019, Court Order Ser, Homer St; Sunnyside Police.
4/2/2019, Citizen Assist, W Riverside Ave, Sunnyside.
4/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnysi.
4/2/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County.
4/2/2019, Agency Assist, Gap Rd, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/2/2019, Weapon Offense, Mcclain Dr; K1, Sunnyside,.
4/2/2019, Citizen Assist, S 6th St; Apt F, Sunnyside.
4/2/2019, Animal Noise, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/2/2019, Transport, W 5th Ave, Ellensburg, Wa.
4/2/2019, Traffic Offense, N 16th St & Yakima Valley,.
4/2/2019, Domestic, E Grandview Ave, Sunnyside.
4/2/2019, Warrant Service, N 6th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/2/2019, Lost Property, Vine Ave, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/3/2019, Suspicious Circ S, 13th St; U:22, Sunnyside.
04/03/19 , Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside.
4/3/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave & Yakima Val.
4/3/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi.
4/3/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police.
4/3/2019, Warrant Service, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,.
4/3/2019, Parking Problem, S 10th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/3/2019, Code Enforce, S 6th St; Fl.
4/3/2019, Animal Problem, Cascade Way #69, Sunnyside.
4/3/2019, Code Enforce, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Ci.
4/3/2019, Code Enforce, S 6th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/3/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police.
4/3/2019, Warrant Service, S 6th St; Daily Sun News,.
4/3/2019, Code Enforce, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W.
4/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Zillah Ave; Cold Storage,.
4/3/2019, Animal Problem, Parkland Dr; 120, Sunnysid.
4/3/2019, Animal Problem, S 13th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/3/2019, Fraud, Yakima Valley Hy; Fiesta F.
4/3/2019, Animal Problem, Blaine Ave, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/3/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hy; Maid O C.
4/3/2019, Warrant Service, S 7th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/3/2019, Traffic Stop, S 16th St & South St, Sunn.
4/3/2019, Accident No Inj, E Lincoln Ave; Les Schwab.
4/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave;, Sunnyside,.
4/3/2019, Civil Matter, E Yakima Valley Hwy; 6, Su.
4/3/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County.
4/3/2019, Citizen Assist, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 4th St; Sunnyside Manor,.
4/3/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Snipes M.
4/3/2019, Transport, 44th Ave W, Lynnwood, Wa.
4/3/2019, Traffic Stop, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia.
4/3/2019, Dui, Washington Ct & Parkland D.
4/3/2019, Transport, Oakes Ave, Everett, Wa.
4/4/2019, Traffic Offense E, Edison Ave & S 5th St, S.
4/4/2019, Agency Assist, Scoon Rd; National Gas Co.
4/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,.
4/4/2019, Traffic Offense, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W.
4/4/2019, Alarm Resident, Singh Ln, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/4/2019, Animal Problem, Lookout Drive, Sunnyside,.
4/4/2019, Fraud, S 6th St; Safeway, Sunnysi.
4/4/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police.
4/4/2019, Traffic Stop, S 6th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/4/2019, Court Order Ser, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,.
4/4/2019, Alarm Resident, Singh Ln, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/4/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police.
4/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy; Kfc, Su.
4/4/2019, Code Enforce, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/4/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey.
4/4/2019, Trespassing, Yakima Valley Hy; 278 Rode.
4/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Victory Way, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/4/2019, Warrant Service, Rouse Rd #B, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 16th St; Harrison Middle.
4/4/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Immed.
4/4/2019, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny.
4/4/2019, Burglary, Singh Ln, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/4/2019, Mal Mischief, N 11th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/4/2019, Citizen Assist, Skyline Dr, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/4/2019, Transport, W Okanogan Pl, Kennewick,.
4/4/2019, Court Order Vio, Scoon Rd; Miss Tony Daycar.
4/4/2019, Traffic Offense, W South Hill Rd; Bi-Mart,.
4/4/2019, Noise Complaint, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,.
4/4/2019, Citizen Assist, Ridgeway Loop, Sunnyside,.
4/4/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Maid.
4/4/2019, Runaway Juv, S 13th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/5/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County.
4/5/2019, Alarm Business P, icard Pl; Burger King, Su.
4/5/2019, Warrant Service, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Blk,.
4/5/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi.
4/5/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Parkland Dr; 113, Sunnysid.
4/5/2019, Agency Assist, Cemetery Road And E Woodin.
4/5/2019, Wanted Person, North Ave & Doolittle Ave,.
4/5/2019, Traffic Stop, N 7th St & North Ave, Sunn.
4/5/2019, Traffic Offense, S 11th St & Roosevelt Ct,.
4/5/2019, Trespassing, Bagley Dr; Play Ground, Su.
4/5/2019, Animal Problem, S 16th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/5/2019, Animal Problem, S 15th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/5/2019, Alarm Business, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W.
4/5/2019, Wanted Person, Barnes Ct; Blk, Sunnyside,.
4/5/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W.
4/5/2019, Traffic Offense, N 13th St & Yakima Valley,.
4/5/2019, Animal Bite, Parkland Dr #1, Sunnyside,.
4/5/2019, Citizen Assist, Allen Rd; 11, Sunnyside, W.
4/5/2019, Fire Power Prob, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Albre.
4/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Home.
4/5/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police.
4/5/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su.
4/5/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley Hwy; Taco Be.
4/5/2019, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny.
4/5/2019, Assault, Bagley Dr;Unit C, Sunnysid.
4/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Oreilly Auto.
4/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 8th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/5/2019, Welfare Check, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/5/2019, Alarm Business, S 6th St; Washington State.
4/5/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; City Of Ssi.
4/5/2019, Alarm Business, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,.
4/5/2019, Citizen Assist, Federal Way; Community Bui.
4/5/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Cpa O.
4/6/2019, Alarm Business E, Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny.
4/6/2019, Domestic, S 6th St; Fashion Crossroa.
4/6/2019, Citizen Assist, Cascade Way #58; 58, Sunny.
4/6/2019, Burglary, N Eastway Dr; Bleyhl Irrig.
4/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside.
4/6/2019, Animal Problem, Patrick Ct, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/6/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside.
4/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, Riverside Terrace, Sunnysi.
4/6/2019, Public Service, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su.
4/6/2019, Accident No Inj, Scoon Rd & North Ave, Sunn.
4/6/2019, Lost Property, Barnes Ct, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/6/2019, Burglary, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/6/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su.
4/6/2019, Trespassing, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/6/2019, Traffic Stop, S 13th St & E Ida Belle St.
4/6/2019, Alarm Business, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W.
4/6/2019, Atmt To Locate, E Harrison Ave #23, Sunnys.
4/6/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & E Lincoln.
4/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 4th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/6/2019, Burglary, W Riverside Ave, Sunnyside.
4/6/2019, Trespassing, S 13th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/6/2019, Domestic, E Harrison Ave; Above Unit.
4/6/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su.
4/6/2019, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Auto.
4/7/2019, Suspicious Circ E, Yakima Valley Hwy; Dark.
4/7/2019, Welfare Check, S 15th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/7/2019, Agency Assist, I 82 On-Ramp Wb Exit 69; E.
4/7/2019, Noise Complaint, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/7/2019, Missing Person, Cascade Way #83; 83, Sunny.
4/7/2019, Agency Assist, Main St; Granger Police De.
4/7/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,.
4/7/2019, Traffic Stop, E Lincoln Ave & Hemlock Av.
4/7/2019, Agency Assist, S 11th St #A9, Sunnyside,.
4/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, Hemlock Ave; U:5, Sunnysid.
4/7/2019, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Yakim.
4/7/2019, Traffic Stop, Block Yvh, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/7/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey.
4/7/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Town Hou.
4/7/2019, Agency Assist, S Buena Vista Ave, Sunnysi.
4/7/2019, Trespassing, S 9th St, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/7/2019, Information, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su.
4/7/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside.
4/7/2019, Assault, N 16th St & Yakima Valley,.
4/7/2019, Trespassing, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway.
4/7/2019, Disorderly, Homer St; Sunnyside Police.
4/7/2019, Vehicle Prowl, S 13th St; Sunnyside Housi.
4/7/2019, Traffic Hazard, Cemetery Rd & North Ave, S.
4/7/2019, Disorderly, Homer St; Sunnyside Police.
4/7/2019, Mal Mischief, E Franklin Ave; Grace Bret.
4/7/2019, Animal Bite, Cascade Way; 66, Sunnyside.
4/7/2019, Alarm Business, E Allen Rd, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/7/2019, Domestic, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/7/2019, Juvenile Probm, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/7/2019, Traffic Stop, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway.
4/8/2019, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,.
4/8/2019, Alarm Resident, Louise Way, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, Saul Rd, Sunnyside, Wa.
4/8/2019, Transport, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm.
4/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi.
4/8/2019, Theft, Federal Way; Community Bui.
4/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave & S 6Th St, S.
4/8/2019, Suicidal Person, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi.
4/8/2019, Lost Property, Yakima Valley Hy; Fiesta F.
4/8/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside.
4/8/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W.
4/8/2019, Information, Homer St; Sunnyside Police.
4/8/2019, Accident No Inj, N 13Th St & Yakima Valley,.
4/8/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi.
4/8/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St & E Harrison Ave.
4/8/2019, Runaway Juv, E Harrison Ave, Sunnyside,.
4/8/2019, Abandoned Vehic, S 16Th St & Federal Way, S.
4/8/2019, Court Order Ser, North Ave; B, Sunnyside, W.
4/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su.
4/8/2019, Court Order Ser, North Ave; B, Sunnyside, W.
4/8/2019, Domestic, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su.
4/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Hill & S 4Th St, Sunnysi.
4/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside.
4/8/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su.
4/8/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd; Bi Mart,.
4/8/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside.
4/8/2019, Welfare Check, S 4Th St #3; Sunnyside Man.
4/8/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police.
4/8/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County.
4/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
