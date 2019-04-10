Powwow celebrates dance, drumming

— The third annual All Nations Student Powwow will take place on Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 3240 Fort Rd.

Presented by the American Indigenous Business Leaders (AIBL) local chapter and the Heritage University Native American Club (HUNAC), the free event is open to the public. Registration for the dance and drumming competitions opens at 10 a.m.

The Powwow kicks off with the Grand Entry at 11 a.m. Men and women of all ages – from tiny tots to seniors over 55 – will compete in traditional, fancy and grass for men, and jingle for women dance competitions.

Several honor dances and intertribal dances, where people from every culture are invited to participate, are also planned. Local drum group Chute #8 will serve as Head Drum.

“The powwow is a great way to showcase the rich culture of the Yakama people, and share it with the community,” said Brenda Lewis, president of the AIBL of Heritage University chapter.

“We are honored that more and more people come out each year to celebrate with us and to experience a bit of the cultural traditions that we hold close to our hearts.”

In addition to the competitions, a wide range of cultural activities are planned. The activities include: a stick game demonstration, storytelling and basket weaving demonstrations.

Shoppers can enjoy handcrafted Native and western arts, as well as food from a variety of vendors.

Rounding out the day will be a hosted evening meal prepared by the Toppenish Longhouse at 5 p.m.

Vendor applications are still being accepted.

For more information, visit heritage.edu/powwow or call 509-865-8588.