Post Prom dance planned

SUNNYSIDE — The Annual Senior Citizens Dance will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, in the Sunnyside High School commons, 1808 E. Edison Ave.
Music will be provided by accordionist Gary Malner.
The event is sponsored by the high school Skills USA chapter.
Refreshments and snacks will be provided.
