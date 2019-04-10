OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, April 8 – Chicken tetrazzini, country trio, broccoli, fruit cocktail, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday April 9 – Egg salad sandwich, cucumbers and ranch, coleslaw, orange, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, April 10 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, April 11 – Tuna pasta salad, Romaine lettuce and shredded carrots, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, April 12 – Honey glazed chicken with rice Brussel sprouts, cauliflower florets, peach crisp, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, April 8 – Tomato soup, breadstick, celery, cheese stick, cookie, fruit, variety milk.

Tuesday, April 9 – Hamburger, fires, tomato, shredded lettuce, fruit cocktail, variety milk.

Wednesday, April 10 – Chalista, refried beans, shredded cabbage, tomato, variety milk.

Thursday, April 11 – Chicken nuggets, tater tots, carroteenies, fruit cocktail, variety milk.

Friday, April 12 – Macaroni and cheese, salad, tomato, cheese sticks, cookie, pear, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, April 8 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday April 9 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 10 – Egg and cheese slider, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 11 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 12 – Long John doughnut, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, April 8 – Whole grain corndog, carrots with ranch, tots, pears, milk.

Tuesday, April 9 – Chicken legs, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad with ranch, peaches, milk.

Wednesday, April 10 – Ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, mini peppers with ranch, Dorito chips, snack grapes, milk.

Thursday, April 11 – Lasagna, salad with ranch, cucumbers, mixed fruit, whole grain breadstick, milk.

Friday, April 12 – Cheese pizza, green beans, cucumbers with ranch, pineapple, milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, April 8 – Bean and cheese burrito, whole kernel corn, chick peas, sweet bell peppers, fruit punch, variety milk.

Tuesday, April 9 – Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun, oven baked French fries, carroteenies, sugar snap peas, banana, variety milk.

Wednesday, April 10 – Cheesy toast with marinara sauce, Romaine salad, celery, beets, low fat ranch dressing, pears, variety milk.

Thursday, April 11 – Beef dippers, whole grain rice, green beans, broccoli, carroteenies, mixed fruit, variety milk.

Friday, April 12 – Cheese pizza, Romaine salad, Chick peas, cherry tomatoes, low fat ranch dressing, pineapple, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, April 8 – Breakfast bar, breakfast pizza, strawberry mini pancakes, fresh assorted fruit or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, April 9 – Breakfast bar, breakfast burrito, mini bagels with cream, cheese, or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, April 10 – Breakfast bar, breakfast on a stick, whole grain maple waffle or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, April 11 – Breakfast bar, breakfast combo ham and cheese, French toast sticks, strawberry uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, April 12 – Breakfast bar, rolled breakfast taco, funnel cake with strawberry sauce or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, April 8 – Corndog, tater tots, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, April 9 –Turkey and ham sandwich on a whole grain bun, nacho Doritos, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, April 10 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun, baked beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, April 11 – Breaded chicken nuggets, scalloped potatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, April 12 – Bean and cheese chalupa, lettuce and tomato, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.