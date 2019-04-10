Maria Socorro Rodriguez-Rivera, 77, of Sunnyside, died April 8, 2019 in Sunnyside.

She was born June 30, 1941, in Coalcoman, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at Valley Hills Funeral Homes in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent at www.valleyhillsfh.com.