Food truck rally benefits hospice

PROSSER — The Winemakers Loft at 357 Port Ave. is hosting a Food Truck Rally on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The rally will benefit Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.
Musical entertainment will be provided, and the wine area will be open to people, ages 21 and older. Participating will be Coyote Canyon Winery, Martinez & Martinez Wines, McKinley Springs Winery and Ginkgo Forest Winery.
Pre-sale tickets are available at heartlinkshospice.org at a discounted price, while there will still be tickets at the door.
