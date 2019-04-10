Drama Club announces dates

SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside Christian High School drama club will present “That’ll Learn Ya,” a western comedy, the weekend of April 25-27.
Under the direction of Candace Bosma, the play will be staged at 7 p.m. each night at Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church, 700 N. 16th St.
Admission is by donation.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment