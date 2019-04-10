Coffeehouse music night set

— Tacoma trio ‘Cosmo’s Dream will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Three Rivers Folklife Coffeehouse at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1322 Kimball Ave.

Cosmo’s Dream’s performances will be preceded by an open mike session at 7:30 p.m. Sign-up for open mike is at 7 p.m.

Admittance is by donations.