Booster auction April 14

— Spring is finally here and so is the annual Granger Sports Booster Club auction, planned for April 14.

It takes place at noon at Granger High School, 315 Mentzer Ave.

Barbecued brisket is being sold with coleslaw, chips and Pepsi products. The brisket was donated by Washington beef in Toppenish and cooked by Granger High School’s own athletic director, Dave Pearson.

The silent and live auction both begin at 1 p.m. Cash, checks, MasterCard and Visa are all accepted.

The live auction includes a 2008 Bayliner ADGPR fiberglass 18-foot boat with an indoor/outdoor gas engine along with a 2008 Kara boat trailer. The boat runs and is ready for the lake.

Some other items are half a beef, cut and wrapped, donated by Mike and Karen Paul; and a John Deere riding lawn mower, as well as a Bistro table made by the GHS Metals Class with a Spartan head in the table made by the Woodshop class.

Thought to be popular items are WSU memorabilia, and several gift certificates, including Dad’s Restaurant in Toppenish, Miners and Majors Drive-Ins in Yakima, Toppenish Les Schwab, and Yo Yakima.

Del Monte in Yakima donated two cases of cinnamon pears along with two cases of sliced pears. The GHS Metals class will be having some of their artwork donated, as well.

The Booster Club is a non-profit, so all donations are tax-deductible.

Proceeds from the auction promote and support the student-athletes not covered by Granger’s school budget.

Items purchased over the years include wrestling mats, a serve and volley ball machine for tennis, state champion, and track and field record boards, a scoreboard for fastpitch, as well as a score table for the competition gym.

Thousands of dollars have been awarded for college scholarships.

If you have any questions or would like to donate call 509-830-2861.