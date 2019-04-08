Valley Lanes Bowling Report

SUNNY VALLEY – Week 12
03-26-19
High men’s series: Juan Pacheco 513 (174-122-216), Ricky Flett 467 (186), Nathan Barajas 355 (126). High women’s series: Judy Brulotte 465 (146-182-137), Shawna Emch 416 (169), Diane Turley 398 (143). High men’s average: Jaime Sarmiento 175.15. High women’s average: Judy Brulotte 158.67. LL: Brulotte Farms/Alley Cats, 13-7.
SUPERBOWL – Week 30
03-27-19
High men’s series: Dave Huth 611 (169-207-235), Jon Peton 589 (225), Antone Honanie 578 (222). Highest men’s series over average: Ben Ortiz +70. High women’s series: Judy Brulotte 502 (169-170-163), Ellen Curtiss 495 (178), Vicky Charvet 481 (185). Highest women’s series over average: Judy Brulotte +31. High men’s average: Rob Rice 217.72. High women’s average: Stephanie Luke 185.91. LL: Lamps, 162-63.
COFFEE TRIO – Week 27
03-28-19
High series: Maria Proffitt 472 (160-145-167), Diane Turley 463 (158), Sharon Ewart 441 (151). Highest series over average: Maria Proffitt +58. High average: Sue Rice 162.94. LL: Seahawk Girls, 31-13.
COMMERCIAL – Week 13
03-28-19
High series: Marcus Schaneman 637 (177-235-225), Brad Morrow 592 (211), Dusty Fox 571 (236). Highest series over average: Jorge Mendoza +133. Highest average: Tanner Schaneman 215.30. LL: The Beginners, 96.5-53.5.
VALLEY LANE’S JUNIORS – Week 12
03-23-19
High boys series: Dylan Clampitt 540 (179-154-207), Pedro Canales 471 (159). Highest boys series over average: Jason Garza +41. High girls series: Sydnee Colley 546 (190-192-164), Bailey Hazzard 462 (167). Highest girls series over average: Sydnee Colley +75. High boys average: Dylan Clampitt 169.78. High girls average: Sydnee Colley 159.67. LL: Team 7, 18-2.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment