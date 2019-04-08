USDA website offers new features for users

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) launched two new features to help customers manage their farm loans and navigate the application process for H-2A visas on its website: www.farmers.gov.
“Today’s (Wednesday, April 3) launch of online features to help navigate the H-2A process and manage farm loans is the latest example of the Trump administration taking action to fulfill its commitment to modernize the H-2A program for our nation’s farmers and agriculture producers,” Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) acknowledged in a statement.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment