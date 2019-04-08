USDA website offers new features for users

— The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) launched two new features to help customers manage their farm loans and navigate the application process for H-2A visas on its website: www.farmers.gov.

“Today’s (Wednesday, April 3) launch of online features to help navigate the H-2A process and manage farm loans is the latest example of the Trump administration taking action to fulfill its commitment to modernize the H-2A program for our nation’s farmers and agriculture producers,” Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) acknowledged in a statement.