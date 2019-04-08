Maria De Jesus Barajas-Sanchez

Maria DeJesus Barajas-Sanchez, 94, Sunnyside, died April 2, 2019 in Sunnyside.

She was born March 5, 1925 in Villa Victoria Michoacán, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 with an evening service at 5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

