James Robert Hendren , 79, Toppenish, died Feb. 18, 2019, in Toppenish.
He was born July4, 1939 in Yakima.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Valley Hulls Funeral Home in Wapato, burial will follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
