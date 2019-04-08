Commissioner loves new job

— After more than 14 years as the mayor of Grandview, Norm Childress took a chance last year to not only run but he won one of the top elected jobs in the county.

While he is finding the job extremely challenging, he is loving it, Yakima County Commissioner Childress told the Sunnyside Noon Rotarians on April 1.

“I thought I’d be hanging out at the commissioners’ Yakima office a couple times a week,” he laughed. “I’m there every day.”

Because, as he said, “…there is a lot to do.”

Childress explained that the commissioner job is full-time as the county commissioners don’t have an administrator to oversee all the county departments.

“It’s very hands on, and that is coming from a guy who has been a bureaucrat all of my working career,” he smiled.



In the past three months, his attention has been on overseeing the county’s budget, a job he enjoys, although it can be frustrating.

“82 percent of our $262 million budget is dedicated to law and justice,” he explained.

“We hear, and I know, that the sheriff deputies’ response time in the lower valley can be slow, but we are working on that,” he promised.

Childress answered questions from the Rotarians about the commissioner’s recent decision to approve a festival permit for the Northwest Nitro Nationals sporting event to take stage 20 miles north of Sunnyside.

“We got a black eye over that, but there is blame on both sides,” he said of the county’s earlier decision to refuse the festival permit based on questions of land use.

The Northwest Nitro Nationals organizers had sought various other permits, but the Commission decided to require a festival permit this year.

During the past five years, the event has been given the okay to move forward by the Sheriff’s Office and the County Fire Marshal.

“We had to take a second look at the event, when we got complaints from neighboring property owners,” Childress noted.



Giving out a festival permit is a different kind of process, and Childress said, there are different hoops to go through.

Childress told the Rotarians he supports the ban on marijuana growing and processing operations in the county, based on voter opposition to the passage of the state level legalization of pot.

The Commissioners recently issued a “cease and desist” resolution to all related marijuana business in unincorporated areas of the county.

“We’re working to do the best we can for all who live in the county,” he concluded.