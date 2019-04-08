Bernice Katherine Mason

DEATH NOTICE

As of Monday, April 8, 2019

Bernice Katherine Mason, 82, Toppenish, died April 5, 2019 in Yakima.

She was born April 30, 1936 in Montana.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

