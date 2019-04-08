Agustin Barajas Sandoval, 68, died April 5, 2019 in Richland.

He was born April 21, 1950 in Aguila Michoacán, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Visitation and visitation will also be held from 8:30-10 a.m., Thursday, April 10. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

