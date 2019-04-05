Water system flushing starts April 16

— Beginning April 16, the City of Sunnyside, will be flushing its water system through fire hydrants located throughout town.

On that day, the flushing will be taking place from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will take place 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 17, and 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18.

The city-wide flushing of the water system serves to reduce iron and manganese deposits associated with “rusty” looking water. It also allows for hydrant flow testing.

There may be some temporary discoloration in tap water due to turbidity, and the city is suggesting residents minimize water usage while the flushing is underway.

To eliminate any deposits that may be in residential plumbing systems, the city advises running water for 10 minutes at the beginning of the day.

Questions may be addressed by calling 509-837-5206.